‘You’re a black illegal immigrant and I’m Spanish’: Man jailed after abusing employee in Fuengirola hotel

A MAN has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the abuse, rape and sexual assault of his female domestic worker.

The abuse started just three days after her first day of work, when she was hired to assist the man at his Madrid apartment in April 2019.

According to the ruling issued by the Supreme Court, which DiarioSur reported on, the man groped her buttocks while she was serving food.

She immediately criticised his behaviour, but the abuse continued. He said no one would believe her if she reported him, because she was ‘black’ and an ‘illegal immigrant’ whereas he was a Spanish citizen.

On day ten of her employment, he demanded she strip and dance for him at a Fuengirola hotel, threatening to leave her without pay if she did not obey. He then raped her.

Back in Madrid, she was able to grab her cellphone, which the defendant hid under his pillow, lock herself in the bathroom and call the police for help.

The police had previously received calls relating to similar incidents occurring to another foreign woman working at the home as a live-in domestic worker.

The man was also ordered to pay the victim €8,250 in compensation for moral damages and minor injuries sustained in the struggle. The ruling cannot be appealed.

