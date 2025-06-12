12 Jun, 2025
12 Jun, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

5 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Zagra with pool – € 349,000

by
Key Features: – large swimming pool – wonderful views – en-suite bedrooms – excellent paperwork – good access This traditional Andalusian country house with 5 en-suite bedrooms, 3 acres of land, approx. 60 olive trees, and a huge swimming pool in the province of Granada. This beautifully presented house is close to the small town of Zagra and has excellent access via a mainly paved track. It sits on a large plot with some of the land the other side of the track. This land is where you’ll find the well and some of the olive trees, the well was fully serviced last year. The plot leads down to… See full property details

Finca/Country House

Zagra, Granada

  5 beds

  6 baths

€ 349,000

