12 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
12 Jun, 2025 @ 12:30
··
1 min read

Property taxes to be slashed in Costa del Sol town

by
Estepona Mayor José María García Urbano of the People’s Party announced the slash of property taxes in his town on Thursday.

ESTEPONA’S Town Council has reached zero debt which will allow an average 20% reduction in the Property Tax.

The Mayor José María García Urbano of the People’s Party announced the slash of property taxes during a plenary hall meeting on Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Raft of new property taxes to hit foreign buyers and tourist flat landlords to ease Spain’s housing crisis

Urbano inherited a debt of €304 million when he became mayor in 2011. It was one of the most indebted councils in Spain, with an average of €4,600 per inhabitant.

The Popular Party mayor set out to address this debt, launching a repayment plan where an average of €60,000 a day was spent. Just €26 million is now left to be paid.

García Urbano publicly signed the municipal decree implementing the 20% property tax reduction. 

READ MORE: Spain’s proposed new property tax for non-EU citizens ‘likely to apply to Gibraltarians even in the event of a deal’

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Carrefour to open 100 new stores in Spain during 2025, creating 700 jobs
Previous Story

Carrefour to open 100 new stores in Spain during 2025, creating 700 jobs

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop