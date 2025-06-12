Property taxes to be slashed in Costa del Sol town

ESTEPONA’S Town Council has reached zero debt which will allow an average 20% reduction in the Property Tax.

The Mayor José María García Urbano of the People’s Party announced the slash of property taxes during a plenary hall meeting on Thursday morning.

Urbano inherited a debt of €304 million when he became mayor in 2011. It was one of the most indebted councils in Spain, with an average of €4,600 per inhabitant.

The Popular Party mayor set out to address this debt, launching a repayment plan where an average of €60,000 a day was spent. Just €26 million is now left to be paid.

García Urbano publicly signed the municipal decree implementing the 20% property tax reduction.

