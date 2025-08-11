BRITISH tourists seeking a cultural escape near the capital have rediscovered Madrid’s hidden gem, bringing it back into the spotlight as a must-visit destination.

Nestled in the Guadarrama mountain range north of the nation’s capital, the Royal Monastery of San Lorenzo de El Escorial, stands as a symbol of Spain’s long history and royal heritage.

The 14th century monastery was declared a world UNESCO heritage site in 1984, which was built to commemorate the Spanish empire’s victory in the Battle of Saint-Quentin, against the Kingdom of France.

Neighbouring protected woodlands on the southern slope of Mount Abantos at an altitude of 1,028 metres, the 33,327-square-metre monastery is an ode to Spain’s Golden Age.

Despite its global fame, this treasure is unknown to many Madrid locals, even though they live just an hour from the so-called ‘Eighth Wonder of the World.’

El Escorial Library, Flickr

This colossal Herrerian-style masterpiece, a design movement that emerged in Spain in the late 16th century, was famously dubbed a ‘lying skyscraper’ by its architect Le Corbusier.

The monastery is currently going under an ambitious €6.5 million restoration, spearheaded by the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan of the European Union.

The project will open up areas long closed to the public, such as the Patio de los Evangelistas and its arts museum, which will welcome visitors again after seven years.

Surrounded by hundreds of hiking trails, the grand monastery can be admired from afar, offering visitors the chance to savour the traditional cuisine of San Lorenzo de El Escorial.

These journeys, along with authentic dishes such as lamb stew, chorizo, and homemade croquettes, are inspiring more Brits to include the site in their Madrid travel plans.

Welcoming over 500,000 visitors each year, the monastery’s fame continues to grow as more travellers uncover the legacy of this remarkable eighth wonder of the world.

