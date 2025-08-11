Spanish football team parts with head coach Tome

THE Spanish women’s national football team is parting ways with head coach, Montse Tome, following defeat to England.

Tome will be replaced by former player, Sonia Bermudez, the federation announced Monday. Additionally, another former player, Iraia Iturregi, was named second coach.

This change comes just two weeks after the team reached the final of the European Championship and will be enacted when Tome’s contract expires Aug 31.

Tome was the first female coach of the Spanish women’s team. Prior to this role, she served as an assistant to coach Jorge Vilda.

Following the 2023 World Cup controversy, in which former federation president, Luis Rubiales, nonconsensually kissed player Jenni Hermoso in Australia, Tome was promoted.

Bermudez played for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, in addition to the national team. She retired in 2020, and has spent the past five years coaching the youth squads of Spain’s national team.

