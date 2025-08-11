New wildfire hits Spain’s Tarifa: flames rage near famous Bolonia and Atlanterra beaches

A NEW blaze has broken out in Tarifa close to the popular beaches of Bolonia and Atlanterra.

Around six forestry firefighter squads, specialist technicians, and fire engines are tackling the blaze, which started around 2pm today, alongside firefighters from Tarifa and Algeciras.

There have been reports of helicopters ferrying water over Atlanterra, while smoke plumes darkened the sky near Playa de los Alemanes.

A strong Levante wind is gusting 30-50 km/h making containment even tougher.

Photo: Infoca

This comes just over a day after authorities declared fully extinguished a major Tarifa wildfire that began on August 5 near La Peña.

That fire razed 283 hectares across two protected natural parks – El Estrecho and Los Alcornocales – forcing 1,500 holidaymakers from campsites and hotels amid peak summer season.

The scorched land included rare shrubland and protected areas important for bird conservation, part of a UNESCO-recognised biosphere reserve.

Elsewhere, Spain is in the grip of one of its worst wildfire seasons in years, with fire affecting thousands of hectares and forcing evacuations from villages and UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Between January 1 and August 3, over 39,000 hectares have been burned nationwide – a 9% rise compared to last year, though still below the decade average.

But with nearly 4,800 fires recorded, the number of ‘large’ wildfires topping 500 hectares so far this year has surpassed the 10-year norm.

The worst-hit region is northwest Spain, home to nearly 40% of this year’s fires, followed by the Mediterranean coast and inland areas.

Galicia continues to battle multiple active blazes. A major fire in Castro de Escuadro, Ourense, burned 300 hectares before emergency levels were downgraded, while other fires rage in Lugo, Pontevedra, and nearby provinces.

Castilla y Leon is also under siege, with about 10 active wildfires. The biggest, near Molezuelas de la Carballeda in Zamora, has razed 3,500 hectares and forced villagers to flee. Another fire in Leon’s Yeres has displaced around 800 people and threatens the famous Roman gold mines of Las Medulas – a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Coastal Galicia and Extremadura have also seen serious damage.

Authorities warn that the high fire risk remains due to this summer’s scorching temperatures of over 40 degrees, and even blazes that have been controlled could flare up again as the scorching summer drags on.

