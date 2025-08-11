11 Aug, 2025
11 Aug, 2025 @ 16:54
New wildfire hits Spain’s Tarifa: flames rage near famous Bolonia and Atlanterra beaches

Photo: Infoca

A NEW blaze has broken out in Tarifa close to the popular beaches of Bolonia and Atlanterra.

Around six forestry firefighter squads, specialist technicians, and fire engines are tackling the blaze, which started around 2pm today, alongside firefighters from Tarifa and Algeciras.

There have been reports of helicopters ferrying water over Atlanterra, while smoke plumes darkened the sky near Playa de los Alemanes.

A strong Levante wind is gusting 30-50 km/h making containment even tougher.

Photo: Infoca

This comes just over a day after authorities declared fully extinguished a major Tarifa wildfire that began on August 5 near La Peña.

That fire razed 283 hectares across two protected natural parks – El Estrecho and Los Alcornocales – forcing 1,500 holidaymakers from campsites and hotels amid peak summer season.

The scorched land included rare shrubland and protected areas important for bird conservation, part of a UNESCO-recognised biosphere reserve.

Elsewhere, Spain is in the grip of one of its worst wildfire seasons in years, with fire affecting thousands of hectares and forcing evacuations from villages and UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Between January 1 and August 3, over 39,000 hectares have been burned nationwide – a 9% rise compared to last year, though still below the decade average.

But with nearly 4,800 fires recorded, the number of ‘large’ wildfires topping 500 hectares so far this year has surpassed the 10-year norm.

The worst-hit region is northwest Spain, home to nearly 40% of this year’s fires, followed by the Mediterranean coast and inland areas.

Galicia continues to battle multiple active blazes. A major fire in Castro de Escuadro, Ourense, burned 300 hectares before emergency levels were downgraded, while other fires rage in Lugo, Pontevedra, and nearby provinces.

Castilla y Leon is also under siege, with about 10 active wildfires. The biggest, near Molezuelas de la Carballeda in Zamora, has razed 3,500 hectares and forced villagers to flee. Another fire in Leon’s Yeres has displaced around 800 people and threatens the famous Roman gold mines of Las Medulas – a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Coastal Galicia and Extremadura have also seen serious damage.

Authorities warn that the high fire risk remains due to this summer’s scorching temperatures of over 40 degrees, and even blazes that have been controlled could flare up again as the scorching summer drags on.

Click here to read more Andalucia News from The Olive Press.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

