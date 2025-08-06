EXCLUSIVE: Expat hotel boss tells of ‘amazing’ staff who saved luxury Tarifa hotel and 100 guests as scary wildfire came ‘just 4 metres’ from its border

IT was a classic rearguard action by the hard-working staff at one of Andalucia’s top hotels that saved it from almost certain destruction.

As flames swept across a large swathe of virgin Tarifa countryside, dozens of employees at Punta Sur worked round the clock to keep the blaze at bay – as it lapped ‘just four metres’ from its perimeter.

“Without their very hard work, the Punta Sur would not be in the same condition today,” hotel manager Greetje Custers told the Olive Press today.

With roads closed and no way for guests and staff to get in or out, Custers had to activate all emergency protocols.

As helicopters buzzed overhead, and the wildfire took hold around 5pm yesterday, she had to gather the 100-plus guests from 40 rooms at the three-star hotel.

The Punta Sur hotel in calmer times

“We had to ask our guests to leave their rooms just in case, but we didn’t need to evacuate the hotel,” she continued. “And it would have been impossible anyway as the roads were closed.”

As fire engines battled the inferno on the ground, the hotel staff worked with relentless determination, dampening down the hotel grounds to help keep the blaze away.

“The staff watered the perimeter and somehow managed to stop the fire from reaching the hotel – although at one point the flames were just four metres from some of our bedrooms.

“Everything above the Punta Sur is gone – burned. The fire thankfully didn’t cross the main road, but it was so close.

“I can’t stress enough how hard the staff worked to protect our guests and our property.”

The Dutch manager of the Punta Sur and its sister hotel, The Hurricane – where celebrated guests have included Camilla, the Queen of England – added: “The road was closed. Our guests couldn’t leave and staff had to stay overnight.

“The helicopters had left by 9.30pm and we didn’t get to bed until after midnight, and of course it was difficult to sleep.”

Fortunately, the high winds typical of Tarifa had dropped by nightfall and remained calm during the night, preventing the fanning of flames.

“If a ‘nuclear Levante’ had been blowing things might have been different,” Greetje wryly commented.

Even then, as the fire continued to rage, it was touch-and-go for hours, and Greetje’s team remained on high alert.

The fire, which began at the Torre de la Peña 1 campsite, was still burning this morning, with 1,550 people and over 5,000 cars evacuated from the area.

This included guests at hotels, including 100% Fun, La Cabana and WAWA.

Currently, the fire is in ‘operational status 1’, as 11 groups of forest firefighters, four operations technicians, two environmental agents, one supervisory technician, a director of the Cadiz Police Department, and six fire engines work toward extinguishing the fire.

They are being helped by four helicopters and two fixed wing aircraft.

Although the official cause of the fire remains under investigation, it’s believed to have started in a caravan on the campsite.

While the flames ravaged large parts of the surrounding countryside, the staff at Punta Sur remained unfazed, focused solely on keeping their guests safe.

Of the people evacuated elsewhere, 92 were rehoused in public facilities. Since the area becomes a holiday destination during the summer season, overcrowding due to tourism also remains a concern.

