New racism controversy in Spain as council bans Islamic festivals from using its properties and land

THERE’S fresh controversy over racism in the Murcia region after Jumilla council voted for the right to ban Islamic religious celebrations from municipal sports halls and football fields.

Such commemorations at public venues have gone on for years without any issues and been attended by up to 1,500 Muslims.

The decision follows July’s racist-fuelled riots in Torre Pacheco- prompted by social media postings calling for ‘revenge’ over an assault on an elderly Spaniard.

JUMILLA IN NORTH-EAST MURCIA

The conservative Partido Popular(PP) controls Jumilla council by virtue of a single councillor from the far-right Vox party, Juan Agustín Navarro.

It has been widely noted the municipal budget has to be passed in the next few days, which needs the Vox councillor’s support.

Agustin Navarro put forward a motion to change local laws over the use of municipal facilities.

With amendments, the PP voted for it in what the Vox party claims is the ‘first measure in Spain to prohibit Islamic holidays from being celebrated in public places’.

It means that group prayers at the end of Ramadan and the Feast of the Lamb might not be held in municipal-owned areas next spring.

Vox continued: “This prevents the consolidation of foreign cultural practices that are not part of the Spanish tradition and that affect social cohesion, generating tensions and internal conflicts, uprooting and erosion of national identity.”

Francisco Lucas, secretary general of the PSOE socialist party in the Murcia region slammed the council vote: “They have learned nothing from what happened in Torre Pacheco and continue to feed hatred and cause a social fracture with unforeseeable consequences.”

“The PP violates constitutional values and puts coexistence at risk, just by clinging to power,” he added.

The far-left Podemos party says it will ‘take this latest nonsense from the Partido Popular and Vox’ to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Murcia region communications secretary for Podemos, Victor Egio, said: “Public spaces belong to everyone: Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, and those who identify with no religion.”

“Article 14 of the Constitution prohibits any type of discrimination based on birth, sex, or religion, and also guarantees freedom of worship.”

The president of the Spanish Federation of Islamic Religious Entities, Mounir Benjelloun Andaloussi Azhari, told the El Pais newspaper that what happened in Jumilla was part of the increasing threat from the far-right.

“They are not against other faiths, they are against ours. This is an Islamophobic proposal. It is a discriminatory regulation so that only Muslims cannot enjoy their festivals.”

“We are a little surprised with everything that is happening in Spain. We see a radical change. This was a country in which its people have worked hard to enjoy the peace and freedom they have. But for the first time in 30 years I am afraid,” Benjelloun stated.

