Guardia Civil boss thanks officers for their efforts in quashing Torre Pacheco race riots

THE Guardia Civil’s director-general Mercedes Gonzalez visited the force’s Torre Pacheco barracks on Tuesday to thank officers for their work in quelling the town’s race riots this month.

Gonzalez revealed that 700 riot participants had been identified and 140 denuncias issued.

There have been 10 arrests including the man- currently in custody- who alleged attacked elderly resident Domingo Torres without any cause.

Also jailed is the extreme right-wing agitator who encouraged people to go to Torre Pacheco to ‘hunt down immigrants’ in revenge for the assault.

Nearly 200 officers ‘guaranteed citizen security’ during those tense days, according to Gonzalez, who said ‘made it possible to sustain public order in the town’.

She added that ‘when certain incidents occur such as those that occurred here, there is no impunity of any kind’.

Gonzalez observed that 72 hours after the attack on Domingo Torres, ‘two of the participants were identified and arrested’ and four days later, the ‘aggressor was arrested when he tried to flee to France from the Basque Country’.

“The police deployment made it possible to identify and arrest the inciters of those hate speeches that, in short, are the ones that generate hate crimes,” she stated.

The Guardia operation in the Murcia region town ended a few days ago but investigations are continuing to identify more of those involved in the riots.

Gonzalez met with Torre Pacheco mayor, Pedro Angel Roca, who said extra officers were needed for the town.

