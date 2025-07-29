Police boost patrols and drones to fight beach crime during Benidorm peak holiday season

THE Policia Nacional has upped its patrols on Benidorm’s beaches for the peak tourist season and will once again use drones to monitor the area.

Extra officers will aim to prevent crimes like thefts and are members of ground units that will be deployed to the busiest beaches.

The drones will carry out reconnaissance flights along the coast and offer real-time images.

MORE BENIDORM NEWS:

WATCHFUL EYE

The Policia Nacional said ‘that will allow suspicious situations or criminal behaviour to be quickly identified’.

Drone monitoring will be coordinated with patrols on the ground to act ‘immediately’ if needed.

Officers from the Operational Response Group and the Prevention & Reaction Unit permanently patrol the beach areas by foot and in vehicles.

“They are there to ensure a quick response to any incident detected from the air or reports from people,” the force said.

It added that the integration between technical and human resources allows ‘to improve the operational response and guarantee a safer environment’.

TEMPORARY BEACH BASE

The main purpose is to prevent the most regular type of crimes during the summer season, such as robberies from parked vehicles or thefts from beach goers.

The police believe that the extra visibility of officers coupled with the drones will act as a deterrent for criminals.

The Policia Nacional advises beach users to always keep sight of their personal belongings and to report anything suspicious to passing patrols or by calling 091.

“The involvement of citizens is key to maintaining a safe environment during the summer,“ the force added.

Click here to read more Benidorm News from The Olive Press.