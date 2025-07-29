How one historic town in Spain’s Andalucia is using AI to attract more tourists

VISITORS to Frigiliana will now be able to chat with an AI, called AMALia, via WhatsApp for recommendations and plans of how to enjoy the idyllic Andalucian town.

The new chatbot has been programmed to be conversational, with vast knowledge of Frigiliana’s top sights, shops, gastronomy, and walking routes.

The Travel Councillor for Frigiliana, Carmen Cerezo, believes this service will offer a personalised experience to meet the demand of tourists coming to the idyllic town.

She said: “Being able to rely on this new technology enriches both the region and our town, and ensures that everyone who comes to visit has that unique and unforgettable experience that only Frigiliana can offer.”

AMALia has been developed by Rebeldia Tech. Their CEO, Noemi Carbonero, believes this service is more sustainable and accessible to tourists, as they do not have to download a new app to use it.

Carbonero said: “We want to expand the range of possibilities for visitors and, of course, ensure that tourism is respectful of our local community.”

How does it work?

Tourists can add the number +34 631 014 757 to their contacts, and then send a message via WhatsApp in any language. They can ask questions about the town, what to do, and how to plan a trip there, as if it were a Frigiliana local.

