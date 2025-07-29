29 Jul, 2025
29 Jul, 2025 @ 16:50
Police in Spain issue fraud warning: Scammers use ‘fake QR codes’ from DGT to ‘swindle thousands in bogus fines’

Example of fines, from Malaga Hoy

FRAUDULENT speeding tickets displaying the city’s coat of arms have been found by local Malaga police.

The fines reportedly lack basic information, such as the place where the driving offence took place and details of the vehicle – all of which must be included on a ticket.

READ MORE: Cyber scammers trick people out of €256k in bank text message con across Costa Blanca

The fakes include a QR code, which displays the official coat of arms of Malaga, and a link to a fraudulent web page where recipients are instructed to pay the fine.

The quantity to be paid, however, does not correspond to the official fines set by the city for these driving offences.

Local police have asked that anyone who suspects a fine they receive may be fraudulent should call the number +34 951 926 010 to report it.

Staff Reporter

Cyber scammers trick people out of €256k in bank text message con across Costa Blanca
