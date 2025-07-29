Police in Spain issue fraud warning: Scammers use ‘fake QR codes’ from DGT to ‘swindle thousands in bogus fines’

FRAUDULENT speeding tickets displaying the city’s coat of arms have been found by local Malaga police.

The fines reportedly lack basic information, such as the place where the driving offence took place and details of the vehicle – all of which must be included on a ticket.

READ MORE: Cyber scammers trick people out of €256k in bank text message con across Costa Blanca

La Policía Local advierte de un fraude que utiliza la imagen del Ministerio del Interior y la DGT para estafar con multas falsas, en las que usan códigos QR que dirigen a una página fraudulenta. Comprueba en estas imágenes cuales son las multas auténticas. pic.twitter.com/JDnIsKfID6 — Ciudad de Málaga (@malaga) July 26, 2025

The fakes include a QR code, which displays the official coat of arms of Malaga, and a link to a fraudulent web page where recipients are instructed to pay the fine.

The quantity to be paid, however, does not correspond to the official fines set by the city for these driving offences.

Local police have asked that anyone who suspects a fine they receive may be fraudulent should call the number +34 951 926 010 to report it.

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.