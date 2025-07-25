British tourists splash the cash in Benidorm restaurants as Spaniards cut back

A BENIDORM hospitality association says British tourists are spending more in high-end restaurants while Spaniards are cutting back in cheaper establishments.

The Abreca association says that based on income received by its members, there’s a trend towards increased dining in up-market eateries- led by UK customers.

Abreca spokesperson, Alex Fratini, told the Informacion newspaper that ‘high-end’ businesses have reported a 5% increase in their receipts during the early part of the summer tourist season.

BRITS IN BENIDORM(Cordon Press image)

That upward trend is in spite of prices having gone up.

In contrast, spending has fallen by 8% at cheaper diners.

“This drop is possibly due to lower spending by Spaniards,” commented Fratini.

He also noted that some British tourists are more demanding and who ‘no longer go to the Seychelles but choose Benidorm.”

“These visitors are no longer confined to the city’s English Zone but want to discover the city in a noticeable trend.”

Fratini stated the traditional British holidaymaker taking a one-week break will still focus on the city’s regular spots.

He added that the summer season is generally progressing well with a continual flow of customers.

“There is perception that last year was better but that is based on recalling the busy August fortnight but forgetting the beginning of the season.”

Alex Fratini added that restaurants have now been able to keep permanent staff almost all year round, which has cut the problem of finding workers who were not interested in short-term and somewhat insecure contracts.

