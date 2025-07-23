Benidorm sea lions provide therapy to vulnerable children and young people

A SPECIAL Benidorm-based initiative has been extended with sea lions providing therapy to vulnerable children and young people.

Launched in 2024, the project at Aqua Natura Benidorm has helped more than 30 people and is the brainchild of the sea lion handers, Petra and Roland Dussealions.

It helps children and adolescents with complex personal histories and through guided stays in the park, participants develop emotional and social skills in a safe and nurturing environment.

READ MORE:

THERAPY IN ACTION

Links have been formed between the park and German youth groups with the therapy to continue after a successful first year.

The most recent visitor was Leona, 15, who spent six weeks at Aqua Natura Benidorm.

During her stay, she received therapeutic accompaniment from Angelica Rickman, a youth intervention specialist who works closely with the park team.

Petra Dussealions said: “Working with sea lions in a therapeutic setting is a transformative experience, both for the young people and for us.”

“Animals have a special sensitivity to connect with those who need it most,” she added.

“Seeing how children like Leona, who arrive from a difficult background, manage to open up, trust and enjoy moments of calm and joy with the sea lions, is something that excites and gives meaning to our work every day.”

In addition to young Germans, this project has begun to spread locally thanks to the involvement of the ArcoIris Foundation and the Neue Horizonte association,

Both groups help people with disabilities and autism spectrum disorders (ASD).

In sea lion-assisted therapies, visitors find a space to reinforce cognitive, emotional and social skills, in a structured and respectful environment.

Click here to read more Benidorm News from The Olive Press.