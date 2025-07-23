23 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Jul, 2025 @ 13:32
···
1 min read

BREAKING: British drug kingpin Brian Charrington dies on Costa Blanca before prison fate sealed

by

ONE of Britain’s most infamous drug traffickers, Brian Charrington, has died on Spain’s Costa Blanca – just as Spanish courts were deciding whether to throw him back behind bars.

The 68-year-old, whose life reads like a narco-thriller and even earned him a Wikipedia page, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday at Marina Baixa Hospital in Villajoyosa, near Benidorm.

The notorious gangster – once worth an estimated £20 million – was awaiting a decision on whether he’d have to serve an eight-year prison sentence over a 2013 cocaine haul worth £10 million. His lawyers were fighting to keep him out of jail on health grounds.

Charrington, a former Middlesbrough car dealer turned international drug lord, rose to infamy alongside Curtis ‘Cocky’ Warren, with the duo shipping hundreds of kilos of cocaine from Venezuela into the UK during the 1990s.

He dodged justice for years thanks to his role as a police informant, which even caused a 1992 mega-trial to collapse. Despite being relocated to Australia under witness protection, his visa was soon torn up and he resurfaced in Spain – where he built up links with Moroccan traffickers and apparently continued laundering millions from his Calpe villa. He later moved to Altea.

He was jailed in Germany and France, but kept bouncing back. His 2013 arrest in Spain, following a multi-agency sting involving SOCA and Ameripol, led to his eventual conviction. But Spain’s Supreme Court quashed the original verdict, forcing a second trial, where he was again convicted.

Charrington died before the courts could rule on his lawyer’s plea to spare him prison time. One of his three adult children posted a brief tribute: “Rest in peace Dad.”

A family friend told the Olive Press : “He’s been on death’s door for some time.

“It was a respiratory thing and he’s been having problems with it for a while.

“He was a heavy smoker, and he also came into contact with asbestos in the northeast of England back many years ago.

“He was quite a grafter and had quite a few few jobs so that didn’t help.

“In the end, he had a car business, but clearly realised he could make more money from drugs.”

He added: “He had recently been appealing a sentence for drug smuggling again, and didn’t ever go to prison, so he was able to die at home with his family.”

His wife was living with him, and his parents lived nearby, according to the source.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Santa Eugenia with pool garage - € 1
Previous Story

4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Santa Eugenia with pool garage – € 1,225,000

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop