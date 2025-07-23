4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Santa Eugenia with pool garage – € 1,225,000

This interesting property is located just 20 minutes from Palma in a natural and very quiet environment with excellent access. The plot of approximately 11,000 m2 consists of different levels and natural terraces with wonderful air and fantastic views. The authentic Mallorcan style estate offers a main house and a guest house. The main house consists of a large entrance hall, living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms and with the possibility of making a third bedroom in the tower. The guest house has a living room with its own kitchen, one bedroom and a bathroom. At the exit from… See full property details

Finca/Country House

Santa Eugènia, Majorca

4 beds 4 baths

€ 1,225,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.