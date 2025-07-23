Rice and fall: Spain’s rice crop on the brink as pesticide ban bites

SPAIN’S rice farmers are facing wipeout, as their fields are overrun with weeds and pests – thanks to a pesticide and herbicide crackdown.

Agri-food cooperatives are now begging the Ministry of Agriculture for emergency help to save what’s left of this year’s harvest, warning that ‘rice farming in Spain could vanish completely’ unless drastic action is taken.

At the heart of the row is ‘AURA’, a herbicide used in Italy, Portugal and Greece, but which is banned in Spain. Farmers want it urgently authorised for use on just 10 – 15% of the rice paddies, claiming it’s their last hope.

“We’re working at the limit,” warned Flix Liviano, head of Spain’s rice sector. “You can’t ask us for sustainable farming without giving us the tools to do it.”

Over the last decade, rice acreage in southern Europe has plunged by 24%, while cheap imports from countries with looser chemical and labour rules flood in – leaving Spanish growers outgunned and out of pocket.

The EU is patting itself on the back for slashing pesticide use by 58% but for Spanish farmers, it’s come at a huge cost. Many can’t protect their crops, with yields and profits both down the drain.

Beyond the rice bowl, the crisis threatens ‘wetlands, wildlife and rural jobs’, as rice paddies also support vital habitats.

