23 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Jul, 2025 @ 12:31
··
1 min read

Rice and fall: Spain’s rice crop on the brink as pesticide ban bites

by
End of summer is the time to harvest the ears of rice in Spanish crops.

SPAIN’S rice farmers are facing wipeout, as their fields are overrun with weeds and pests – thanks to a pesticide and herbicide  crackdown.

Agri-food cooperatives are now begging the Ministry of Agriculture for emergency help to save what’s left of this year’s harvest, warning that ‘rice farming in Spain could vanish completely’ unless drastic action is taken.

At the heart of the row is ‘AURA’, a herbicide used in Italy, Portugal and Greece, but which is banned in Spain. Farmers want it urgently authorised for use on just 10 – 15% of the rice paddies, claiming it’s their last hope.

“We’re working at the limit,” warned Flix Liviano, head of Spain’s rice sector. “You can’t ask us for sustainable farming without giving us the tools to do it.”

READ MORE: Ancient Rome’s fast food revealed: Dig in Spain uncovers songbird snacks

Over the last decade, rice acreage in southern Europe has plunged by 24%, while cheap imports from countries with looser chemical and labour rules flood in – leaving Spanish growers outgunned and out of pocket.

The EU is patting itself on the back for slashing pesticide use by 58% but for Spanish farmers, it’s come at a huge cost. Many can’t protect their crops, with yields and profits both down the drain.

Beyond the rice bowl, the crisis threatens ‘wetlands, wildlife and rural jobs’, as rice paddies also support vital habitats.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Pedro Almodovar throws support behind embattled Spain PM Pedro Sanchez: Corruption allegations are ‘right-wing conspiracy’ and ‘orgy of fake news’

Latest from Food & Drink

Go toTop