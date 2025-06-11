Ancient Rome’s fast food revealed: Dig in Spain uncovers songbird snacks

JUST as we may grab a hamburger, hotdog or kebab, ancient Romans reached for thrushes when they fancied a quick snack.

A recent study reveals that song thrushes, previously thought to be a luxury item, were a common and affordable fast food offering in 1st-century BC Roman street stalls.

Archaeologists examining a cesspit next to a taberna, or ancient Roman food shop, in the Roman city of Pollentia, on Mallorca, is challenging long-held assumptions about Roman culinary practices.

They have unearthed 165 bones of the migratory song thrush (Turdus philomelos). These remains were found amidst other food scraps such as pig bones, domesticated rabbit remains and chicken bones, indicating their inclusion in everyday meals rather than elite banquets.

Roman snack. Wikimedia

The taberna itself, connected to a popina (Roman snack bar) with embedded amphorae on its countertop, suggests a bustling environment akin to modern fast-food establishments.

Researcher Alejandro Valenzuela from the Mediterranean Institute for Advanced Studies (IMEDEA), who led the detailed bone analysis, commented: “Historically, thrushes were often mentioned in ancient texts as a delicacy, sometimes even fattened with figs for elaborate sauces.

“However, the context here – a modest commercial setting, not a lavish villa – strongly suggests these birds were accessible to ordinary Romans.”

Further analysis of the bones revealed preparation methods consistent with quick-serve food. The absence of femurs and humeri, alongside broken breastbones, indicates the birds were likely flattened and pan-fried in oil rather than roasted.

This fast-cooking technique aligns with the demands of a busy street food environment.

Valenzuela added that these birds were likely wild, seasonal catches, providing an efficient and cheap source of protein for the working classes.

A Roman ‘snack bar’ similar to the one being excavated on Mallorca. Wikipedia

This discovery at Pollentia provides a more nuanced picture of Roman urban diets and street food culture, reinforcing similar findings from other Roman sites and highlighting the diverse and adaptable nature of ancient Roman cuisine.

New archaeological findings are reshaping our understanding of ancient Roman cuisine, suggesting that song thrushes, rather than being an exclusive delicacy, were a popular and accessible fast food item for ordinary citizens.

