Woman stabbed to death during mass street fight involving Bulgarian rivals in Alicante area

A MASS brawl in a Villena street resulted in a woman being fatally stabbed with a knife.

Three men aged 23, 40 and 43, and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

The melee allegedly between two groups of Bulgarians occurred on Calle Lepanto at around 12.30am on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

CALLE LEPANTO SHOWDOWN- CCTV image

The 23-year-old man has been charged with murdering the woman, 42, while the others are accused of causing injuries.

The victim and two wounded men were taken to Elda General Hospital where the woman died.

Residents reported a female shouting for help and for somebody to call the police.

Earlier on, the Villena Policia Local were told about two groups of ‘East Europeans’ throwing tables and chairs at each other at a bar on Avenida de la Constitucion.