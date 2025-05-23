Italian tourist stabbed by vagrant and rushed to Valencia hospital with ‘prolific’ bleeding

AN ITALIAN tourist was stabbed in the neck by a man while visiting Valencia City with her boyfriend.

The Valencia Policia Local arrested the attacker a few hours later and revealed the suspect was ‘known to them’.

The assault happened at around 10am last Wednesday on Calle Conde Trenor in the city centre.

The victim, 29, was attacked by what was described as a metal object which caused ‘prolific’ bleeding.

Several people including her boyfriend witnessed the assault after the attacker approached her from behind and then ran away towards Calle Blanquerias.

It’s not known what motivated the incident as the man stole nothing.

Crucially, the boyfriend provided a detailed description of the suspect with police believing it was a homeless man sleeping out every night in the old Turia riverbed and surrounding areas.

The victim was taken to Valencia’s Clinical Hospital, while the search started for the assailant.

Several people reported seeing the suspect walking towards Calle Conde Trenor prior to the attack and displaying a very aggressive attitude which caused them to fear for their safety.

At around 3.30pm, a Policia Local patrol in the Plaza de la Virgen spotted the man who had blood on his clothing.

The woman’s partner was shown videos and photos of him to confirm he was the assailant,

The violent vagrant was then arrested and brought before a court.