2024 was another top scorcher with hot summer predicted yet again for Spain

2024 was the third-hottest year in Spain since current records began in 1961 according to the State Meteorological Agency(Aemet), which is also predicting another hot summer.

Last year was only beaten by the previous two years of 2022 and 2023 according to Aemet’s annual climate report published on Thursday.

There were 31 records set for hot days and in contrast, no cold day records in the country.

Three heatwaves were recorded and it was the twenty-sixth rainiest year since 1961.

The long-term drought also subsided according to Aemet spokesperson, Ruben del Campo.

“It was an extremely warm year,” he commented.

“The summer was limited between July and August, unlike previous years with June and September cooler.” Between 1961 to 2024, average annual temperatures have gone up by nearly 1.7C, described by del Campo as a ‘very marked difference’.

The average annual temperature in 2024 was 15.1ºC across the country, 1.1ºC higher than the 1991 to 2020 average.

Despite the current dip in the weather, things will change from the weekend, with Aemet predicting another hot summer as some areas are set to hit the 40C mark in the next three months.

Ruben del Campo said: “The summer is expected to start next week.”

“There is already a change in atmospheric patterns, and it seems that high pressures are going to settle, which guarantees stable and warm weather.”

Maximum temperatures will be above 30C in several areas, reaching up to 35C in some parts of the south-west of the country.

This will last for the rest of May and the beginning of June.

Del Campo stated that, based on records up to April, 2025 is shaping up to be the eighth wettest and sixth warmest year since 1961.

“Although March was very cold, the first two months were warm, and April was too,” he observed.

“In May, temperatures in the first half were slightly below normal, but they are now expected to rise.”