14 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 May, 2025 @ 12:18
·
2 mins read

What’s behind the bizarre weather patterns bringing drought to the UK and rainstorms to Spain?

by

EXPERTS have revealed why rainstorms have battered Spain while the UK suffers a dry spring. 

While Spain has experienced the eighth wettest quarter ever recorded, northern europe has rarely seen a shower since February. 

According to the European climate change observatory, Copernicus, this is due to the strange behaviour of a high-velocity jet stream responsible for ‘dictating the weather in the region.’ 

READ MORE: Yellow alerts for heavy rain and hail in popular tourist resorts of Spain

JET STREAM: The current of air currently wreaking havoc across Europe.
PHOTO: Met Office

The airstream is situated between nine and 16 km above earth and normally carries storms from west to east, creating rain above Ireland, the UK and northern Europe.

It is sandwiched between warm air from the equator and cold air from the north pole, but this year, the jet stream has changed and with it, the region’s weather patterns. 

Shaun Harrigan, a scientist from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, said: “The jet stream has descended and is causing high pressure above Ireland and the UK.” 

According to the weather expert, this pushes storms south towards Spain, Portugal and Italy, where pressure is lower. 

Satellite images of France provide a stark insight into the issue, with the northern part of the country experiencing very little rain, making it a brown colour, compared to the lush green of south.

The French meteorological agency has stated that the period from February to April has been the driest since 1959. 

At the same time, the country experienced its fifth hottest April, measuring 1.7C above average and low rain for the third year running. 

“Our forecasts indicate this phenomenon will continue for a few more weeks and it’s hard to say when we’ll return to normality,” he stated. 

The situation has not yet reached drought levels, but if heat waves arrive this summer, northern europe could be under threat. 

READ MORE: The drought in Spain’s Costa del Sol is officially over with the rest of Malaga is expected to follow

CHANGE: Spain has experienced extreme drought and severe downpours.

According to Andrea Toreti, coordinator of Copernicus’s Drought Observatory, the situation is ‘very similar’ to 2018, when Germany, Denmark and Sweden were hit by drought. 

Meanwhile the UK is experiencing its driest spring in 69 years, with just 56% of expected rain falling in April. 

Experts warn that if heavy rain follows, it could lead to flooding across the country similar to those seen in 2012. 

English farmers have already started to prepare for the worst by irrigating their fields, while reservoirs are six percent below May 2022 levels. 

In Scotland, an ‘early water scarcity risk’ warning has been issued, though experts say this concerns the agricultural sector more than the wider public. 

It is also too early to suggest climate change is responsible for changing weather patterns, Harrigan said. 

“Research is being done into how climate change could change the jet stream and it’s possible that the north pole is warmer than normal. However, from a scientific point of view, nothing is confirmed.” he added. 

Although Toreti also refrained from making a link, he confirmed ‘rain patterns are being affected by climate change’. 

He also claimed we are transitioning from a ‘normal’ climate to a ‘warmer’ one, where weather phenomena like those seen this year will become more common.

READ MORE: Spain is slipping into a desert climate, new drought study warns

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

'Traumatised' dog walker in Mallorca discovers bludgeoned body of a man in a ditch: Police arrest his boyfriend
Previous Story

Body found on Costa del Sol may be fugitive husband who murdered wife 

Latest from Lead

Go toTop