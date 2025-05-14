Body found in southern Spain may be fugitive husband who murdered wife 

LOCAL police in Spain have found the body of a man in an advanced state of decomposition hanging from a tree on Monday.

Police suspect that his body could correspond with that of the man who murdered a woman in the town of Cartaya, Huelva, on April 24.

The alleged perpetrator of the homicide may have committed suicide after murdering the woman with a hammer in the Almendral neighbourhood.

Police are investigating if the body is that of the man who murdered a woman in Cartaya

His body has been transferred to the Forensic Anatomical Institute for autopsy to uncover the cause of death.

Police assume that the man who murdered the woman, was living with her at the time of her death.

Neighbours notified the police after hearing screams from the person who discovered her lifeless body, an ex-partner of the woman who was carrying out work in her home and was not related to the crime.

The woman was a worker at the Delegation of Economy, Finance and European Funds of the Junta de Andalucia in Huelva.