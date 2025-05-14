14 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 May, 2025 @ 12:15
··
1 min read

Body found in southern Spain may be fugitive husband who murdered wife 

by
'Traumatised' dog walker in Mallorca discovers bludgeoned body of a man in a ditch: Police arrest his boyfriend

LOCAL police in Spain have found the body of a man in an advanced state of decomposition hanging from a tree on Monday

Police suspect that his body could correspond with that of the man who murdered a woman in the town of Cartaya, Huelva, on April 24.

The alleged perpetrator of the homicide may have committed suicide after murdering the woman with a hammer in the Almendral neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Yellow alerts for heavy rain and hail in popular tourist resorts of Spain – Olive Press News Spain

Young Costa Blanca cyclist goes berserk and attacks police officers after refusing to take a breath test
Police are investigating if the body is that of the man who murdered a woman in Cartaya

His body has been transferred to the Forensic Anatomical Institute for autopsy to uncover the cause of death. 

Police assume that the man who murdered the woman, was living with her at the time of her death.

READ MORE: Spain probes cyber weaknesses of small generators amid investigation into nationwide blackout – Olive Press News Spain

Neighbours notified the police after hearing screams from the person who discovered her lifeless body, an ex-partner of the woman who was carrying out work in her home and was not related to the crime. 

The woman was a worker at the Delegation of Economy, Finance and European Funds of the Junta de Andalucia in Huelva.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dylan Wagemans

Dylan Wagemans is a student of International Journalism from Belgium.
He's working as an intern at The Olive Press newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Home buyers in Spain face ‘highest tax burden in all of Europe’

Next Story

What’s behind the bizarre weather patterns bringing drought to the UK and rainstorms to Spain?

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop