Yellow alerts for heavy rain and hail in popular tourist resorts of Spain

SPAIN’S sunshine may be on hold this week, as holidaymakers are being warned of severe weather across much of the country.

The State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, has issued yellow alerts for storms, heavy rainfall and hail in 13 regions – including popular tourist destinations such as the Balearic Islands, Catalunya, Andalucia, and the Valencian Community.

This Wednesday is expected to see unstable conditions triggered by multiple low-pressure systems – one moving across the northwest of the peninsula, and another approaching from North Africa.

These weather patterns are predicted to bring intense downpours and thunderstorms, some of which may be strongly localised.

According to Meteored, ‘dozens of litres’ of rain could fall in just a few hours.

In some areas, up to 40 litres per square metre are forecast, and the storms may be accompanied by hail and strong gusts of wind reaching 70-80 km/h.

The Pyrenees could also see snowfall above 2,000 metres.

Alerts have also been issued in regions such as Madrid, Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, La Rioja, Navarre, and the Basque Country, with conditions expected to worsen in the afternoon.

The storms will be highly localised and unpredictable – with some areas experiencing flash flooding, while nearby locations may remain dry and sunny.

While southern provinces like Sevilla, Cadiz, and Huelva are likely to avoid the worst of the weather, much of the mainland and the islands will continue to see unstable conditions into Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to drop in the north and southeast, although they may rise slightly in the southwest.

By Friday, a return to calmer weather is possible, with drier conditions forecast across much of Spain.

However, light showers may linger in the north and east.

Temperatures are expected to climb again heading into the weekend, reaching the mid-20s in central and southern areas.

Despite the brief improvement, forecasters warn that another storm system could arrive from the Atlantic on Sunday, potentially ushering in a new wave of unsettled weather.

Tourists and locals alike are advised to monitor official updates and take extra care when planning travel or outdoor activities.