Giant sailing yacht stuns onlookers as it docks in Malaga

MALAGA has been home of the Eos sailing yacht, one of the biggest in the world, since last Sunday.

The 93-metre-long schooner is owned by the American media magnate and billionaire Barry Diller.

In terms of length, the Eos is the second-longest sailing boat in the world, only beaten by the Black Pearl, with a length of 106 metres.

The Eos leaving Gourock, Scotland. (Photo: X)

Eos was launched in 2006 by Lurssen Yachts in Germany, and has a current valuation of upwards of $150 million and an estimated annual maintenance cost between five and seven million.

The yacht features eight cabins that can house 16 passengers, with 21 crewmembers: a captain, nine sailors, three engineers, two cooks, four waiters and two stewardesses.

Upon its launch, Eos was the largest private sailing yacht in the world, a title it held until 2017.

Its combination of classic schooner design with modern luxury has made it an icon in the yachting world.

The yacht’s name, Eos, is derived from the Greek goddess of dawn, symbolizing new beginnings and elegance.