WATCH: Brit rails against ‘disgraceful way Spain squeezes every penny out of entrepreneurs’

A BRIT living in Spain has talked on TikTok about how hard it is to register as a freelancer in Spain, among other issues.

“You guys usually know me for saying very positive things about Spain, but today we’re changing up the script,” said the vlogger, known as @tomcharliedesign on TikTok.

He said that he’s in the process of getting his taxes sorted to be able to register himself as a freelancer.

READ MORE: ‘Sell your home then rent it back’: Property expert in Spain advises pensioners in need of extra cash – Olive Press News Spain

“To take care of all that paperwork is just ridiculous,” he said.

“They just made it so that they can squeeze every penny out of you and make it difficult to take some power over your own life and become an entrepreneur.”

“Spain should be disgraced for how they treat their entrepreneurs and their own people,” the man continued

READ MORE: Mallorca agent slams Spanish sellers for ‘profiting from foreigners while moaning about them’ – Olive Press News Spain

He also complained about the healthcare service in Spain, saying that he had to wait 18 days for a medical check-up.

“I had a different appointment today for a different thing, and they were already late by half an hour”, he said.

“Then suddenly they come out and tell me the doctor’s not coming, and I have to go back on Monday.”