‘Sell your home then rent it back’: Property expert in Spain advises pensioners in need of extra cash

A PROPERTY expert, known on TikTok as @crismasfamilia, has explained a strategy for pensioners to start investing in real estate.

“Sell your property and stay and live in it. This is the investment strategy that I came to tell you about today and I’m not crazy,” she said in one of her videos on social media.

“There is the possibility of selling your home and continuing to live in it indefinitely, or for 15 or 20 years, depending on the conditions you negotiate.”

It’s a simple idea, according to the TikToker: sell your house, but retain the right to use it.

It’s a model that is already frequently used in European countries, and is rising in popularity in Spain.

Still don’t understand how it works?

In other words, the owner transfers ownership of the property, but maintains the usufruct, which allows him to continue living in it and using it for the period agreed in the agreement with the new owner.

“The mode of payment can be negotiated,” the property expert continued.

“Instead of the buyer paying everything at once, they can reach an agreement to pay 20% upfront, and a certain monthly amount as instalments.”

“This is used by older people who are short of money because retirement doesn’t give them enough to live well, and they decide to sell their home in bare ownership,” she concluded.