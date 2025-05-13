Competition for rental homes in Spain rises 20% in early 2025

FINDING a rental home in Spain is becoming increasingly difficult as new figures reveal a surge in demand across the country.

According to property platform Idealista, competition for each available rental rose by 20% during the first three months of 2025, compared to the same period last year.

Each listing on the site received an average of 35 enquiries before being taken down – up from 29 in early 2024 – highlighting growing pressure on Spain’s already strained rental market.

Barcelona remains the most competitive major market, with 61 people expressing interest in each property.

It was followed by Palma (57) and Madrid (42).

However, the most intense demand was seen in smaller provincial capitals, where cities like Guadalajara (108 enquiries per listing), Vitoria (106), and Pamplona (71) saw unprecedented levels of interest.

In some regions, demand has more than doubled year-on-year.

Lleida topped the list with a staggering 147% increase in interested tenants, followed by Burgos (113%), Girona (104%), Ourense (103%), and Ciudad Real (100%).

Francisco Iñareta, spokesperson for Idealista, criticised government policy in light of the data: “A quarter ago, we were already raising the alarm about the rental emergency and dangerously rising competition levels. It’s alarming that rather than introducing measures to ease the crisis and bring tens of thousands of families back into the rental market, the government insists on maintaining harmful policies that have led us to this point.”

He added: “Any remotely rigorous analysis concludes that a lack of supply and rising competition among families not only drives up prices but also makes it increasingly impossible for many groups to access a home. As we said three months ago: the water keeps rising.”

Despite the national trend, some cities experienced a slight easing in demand.

Malaga saw a 12% drop in enquiries per listing, while Valencia and Alicante remained stable.

Ceuta, Pontevedra, A Coruña, and Granada also reported lower competition compared to last year.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Badajoz, Salamanca, Caceres, and Ceuta recorded the least competition, with just 10 enquiries per rental listing.