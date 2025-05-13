13 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 May, 2025 @ 12:44
··
1 min read

Competition for rental homes in Spain rises 20% in early 2025

by
Guadalajara (pictured) recorded the highest level of competition in Spain, with an average of 108 enquiries per rental listing in Q1 2025. (credit: @spaininfocus)

FINDING a rental home in Spain is becoming increasingly difficult as new figures reveal a surge in demand across the country. 

According to property platform Idealista, competition for each available rental rose by 20% during the first three months of 2025, compared to the same period last year.

Each listing on the site received an average of 35 enquiries before being taken down – up from 29 in early 2024 – highlighting growing pressure on Spain’s already strained rental market.

READ MORE: Will Trump’s tariffs affect the Spanish real estate market, asks Property Insider Adam Neale

Barcelona remains the most competitive major market, with 61 people expressing interest in each property. 

It was followed by Palma (57) and Madrid (42). 

However, the most intense demand was seen in smaller provincial capitals, where cities like Guadalajara (108 enquiries per listing), Vitoria (106), and Pamplona (71) saw unprecedented levels of interest.

In some regions, demand has more than doubled year-on-year. 

Lleida topped the list with a staggering 147% increase in interested tenants, followed by Burgos (113%), Girona (104%), Ourense (103%), and Ciudad Real (100%).

Francisco Iñareta, spokesperson for Idealista, criticised government policy in light of the data: “A quarter ago, we were already raising the alarm about the rental emergency and dangerously rising competition levels. It’s alarming that rather than introducing measures to ease the crisis and bring tens of thousands of families back into the rental market, the government insists on maintaining harmful policies that have led us to this point.”

He added: “Any remotely rigorous analysis concludes that a lack of supply and rising competition among families not only drives up prices but also makes it increasingly impossible for many groups to access a home. As we said three months ago: the water keeps rising.”

Despite the national trend, some cities experienced a slight easing in demand. 

Malaga saw a 12% drop in enquiries per listing, while Valencia and Alicante remained stable.

Ceuta, Pontevedra, A Coruña, and Granada also reported lower competition compared to last year.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Badajoz, Salamanca, Caceres, and Ceuta recorded the least competition, with just 10 enquiries per rental listing.

Tags:

Related Articles

Tom Ewart Smith

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Hidden Corners of Spain: Michael Coy takes you on a tour of Competa in the Malaga region of the Axarquia

Latest from Lead

Go toTop