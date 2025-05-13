Spain tops world wine drinking charts – but global trend decline

WINE consumption across the globe has fallen to its lowest level since 1961, according to data released by the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV).

However, Spain defied the downward trend, posting a slight increase in domestic wine consumption.

The OIV estimates that just 214.2 million hectolitres of wine were consumed worldwide last year, down 3.3% from 2023 and marking the lowest figure since 1961.

The report highlights that while the number of people who drink wine continues to grow, they are doing so less frequently.

Among younger generations, consumption has notably declined.

Evolution of world wine consumption. (credit: OIV)

In contrast to much of the rest of the world, Spain saw wine consumption increase by 1.2% in 2024, reaching nearly 10 million hectolitres.

This brought it close to its post-pandemic peak in 2022 and made it one of the few countries to record an uptick.

Portugal also saw consumption rise, even surpassing its pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, other leading wine markets saw notable drops.

The United States, still the world’s largest consumer by volume, recorded a 5.8% decrease, while France, Germany, and the UK saw declines of 4%, 2.7%, and 1% respectively.

China’s wine intake fell sharply by 19.3%, continuing a multi-year slide.

The reasons behind the global downturn are complex.

The OIV attributes the fall to a combination of shifting social customs, generational preferences, and economic pressures.

Rising inflation, changes in lifestyle, and the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have all impacted how and when people drink wine.

John Barker, Director General of the OIV, also pointed to looming trade concerns, particularly US tariffs, as a source of market uncertainty.

“Any type of barrier creates a distraction in the market,” he said, though he stressed it was too early to speculate on long-term consequences.

In terms of production, global wine output also dipped in 2024 to 225.8 million hectolitres – the lowest in 60 years – largely due to extreme weather events affecting vineyards in major producing regions.