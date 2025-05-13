13 May, 2025
13 May, 2025 @ 13:05
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Altea – € 370,000

Front line beach apartment for sale in Altea, This fantastic two bedroom flat is situated on the first floor of an apartment building in the beautiful Playa de la Roda in Altea. The flat offers beautiful sea views from the covered terrace and from the living room, the kitchen and the master bedroom. It has a total living area of 88 m2 and consists of a spacious living-dining room with open kitchen, a double bedroom, a bedroom with bathroom en suite, a separate bathroom and a laundry room. Thanks to the high ceilings, bunk beds can easily be placed in the bedrooms to create additional sleeping… See full property details

Apartment

Altea, Alicante

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 370,000

