Outrage as Ticketmaster ‘hidden’ fees triple cost of Bad Bunny concerts in Spain

A SPANISH consumer group has slammed Ticketmaster for applying ‘irregular and abusive’ surcharges on tickets for Bad Bunny’s upcoming concerts in Madrid and Barcelona.

The Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) has accused the ticketing giant of inflating prices with hidden, non-refundable fees.

Bad Bunny – the Puerto Rican superstar – is scheduled to perform 12 shows in Spain this summer as part of his Most Wanted Tour, with two dates at Barcelona’s Estadi Olimpic on May 22 and 23, and 10 shows at Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano across late May and June.

But for many eager fans, the excitement has been overshadowed by frustration and fury over the final ticket prices.

The OCU filed a formal complaint to Spain’s Ministry of Consumer Affairs this week, alleging that Ticketmaster had imposed charges that were not clearly disclosed until the final stages of the purchasing process – effectively tripling the price of some tickets.

The Puerto Rican is one of the most influential figures in global pop and reggaeton music. (credit: Instagram)

According to the OCU, a basic ticket originally advertised at €79.50 could end up costing as much as €269.30 once all surcharges were included.

These included €3.30 listed as a donation, €36.50 in management fees, and an additional €150 labelled as a ‘VIP charge’.

“These added costs are excessive and for that reason we are denouncing Ticketmaster,” the consumer organisation stated.

“If the user is doing everything themselves – entering the website, choosing the date, selecting their seat, even printing the ticket – what justifies a €36.50 management fee per ticket?”

What has caused particular concern is the lack of transparency and refundability.

The OCU pointed out that these fees are generally non-refundable, leaving buyers with limited help if they need to cancel or change plans.

Moreover, the ticket prices are subject to ‘dynamic pricing’, meaning they vary depending on demand – but without any clear explanation of how the final prices are calculated.

“These prices are not the same for everyone,” said the OCU. “It’s a system that adjusts ticket costs ‘according to the market’, yet no one clarifies what factors are considered, to what extent, or how.”

The issue has gained national attention not just due to the cost, but the chaotic nature of the ticket presale, which saw over 200,000 people queuing virtually to secure a spot.

Despite selling 600,000 tickets, many fans were either unable to buy them or were forced into the resale market, where some listings soared past €2,000.

Spain’s Minister for Social Rights and Consumer Affairs, Pablo Bustinduy, has since weighed in, promising legislative reform.

He announced that the upcoming General Law for the Defence of Consumers and Users will force companies to include all fees upfront, aiming to eliminate the last-minute add-ons that have enraged so many buyers.

The OCU, meanwhile, is urging consumers to retain all documentation related to their purchases and submit formal complaints if they believe they’ve been misled.

They are also calling for stronger regulation of the ticketing industry, particularly around dynamic pricing and hidden fees.

“As long as a user has not abandoned the process, the initial price offered should be respected,” the organisation said. “Personalisation must not be an excuse to overcharge.”