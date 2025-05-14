14 May, 2025
14 May, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Alcantarilla with pool garage – € 120,000

Floor 1st, flat total surface area 80 m², usable floor area 65 m², single bedrooms: 1, double bedrooms: 1, 2 bathrooms, wheelchair-friendly, air conditioning (hot and cold), age between 5 and 10 years, built-in wardrobes, lift, ext. woodwork (pvc), kitchen, dining room, state of repair: in good condition, car park, garden (community), utility room, floor no.: 1, swimming pool (community), automatic door phone, sunny, terrace, lands: floating platform, storeroom, double glazing, exterior… See full property details

Flat

Alcantarilla, Murcia

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 120,000

