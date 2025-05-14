TOWIE star James Argent arrested for ‘pushing Miss Sweden girlfriend down steps’ in Spain’s Costa del Sol

FORMER reality TV star James Argent has been handed a six-month suspended prison sentence after admitting to a case of domestic violence against his model girlfriend.

Ex-TOWIE icon Argent, 37, pushed his former Miss Sweden girlfriend, Nicoline Artursson, 32, down the steps of her Costa del Sol apartment following a violent row, The Sun reported.

Neighbours in La Cala de Mijas called the police after hearing screams from Artursson, who required hospital treatment following the incident.

Argent later spent several hours in a police cell before appearing at court in Fuengirola where he admitted a domestic violence charge.

He has been handed a six-month suspended prison sentence and a two-year restraining order against his girlfriend of 11 months, with insiders telling The Sun that the pair’s relationship is now over.

Argent used to date his fellow TOWIE star Gemma Collins. Credit: Cordon Press

He was also ordered to complete a ‘resocialisation course in the field of gender violence’.

The former boyfriend of Gemma Collins has since returned home to Essex, whilst Artursson has chosen to remain on the Spanish coast.

Argent shot to fame after starring on The Only Way Is Essex from 2010 to 2018. He also appeared on other reality shows including The Jump.

He has struggled with weight issues and, in 2021, underwent gastric sleeve surgery after his weight ballooned to 27 stone.

Artursson, meanwhile, has worked as a model for top brands including Abercrombie & Fitch, and in 2011 represented her native Sweden at the 2011 Miss World beauty pageant.