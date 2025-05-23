Rapper who fled Spain in notorious free-speech case is investigated for punching two men in Mallorca nightclub

A MALLORCAN rapper who became famous due to a notorious free speech court case is being investigated for punching two young men in a Cala Major nightclub.

Jose Miguel Arenas Beltran- known as Valtonyc- hit the headlines after he was convicted of ‘glorifying terorrism’ and for mocking the Spanish monarchy in a set of songs published in 2012.

He controversially got three-and-a-half years in prison in May 2018 but fled to Belgium and was victorious in a series of extradition court cases lodged by Spain.

READ MORE:

VALTONYC, 2018

Valtonyc, 31, moved back home when the statute of limitations expired in October 2023.

He is now being probed by a Palma court for punching two people several times at the Pure Night Club in Cala Major at around 5am on April 20.

The Ultima Hora newspaper reports that two men recognised Valtonyc and started talk with him.

One of them bought two drinks but the mood darkened when the rapper grabbed both for himself.

The two friends told him off and asked for the drinks to be returned.

Valtonyc then allegedly punched both of them several times.

Bouncers removed the rapper from the club while the two victims went for medical treatment.

One of them got three teeth knocked out and the other suffered minor injuries.

Both of them reported the incident to the Policia Nacional.