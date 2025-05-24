Hotels warn of holiday chaos for millions of Brits and Americans coming to Spain due to new EU travel rules 

THE European Union’s new digital entry systems may create unwanted delays and headaches for non-EU travellers when it comes into effect in October.

This is the warning from the Costa del Sol’s hotel association, who fear poor planning could hurt the region by affecting Brits, Americans and Canadians – who make up a third of all tourists to the region.

The Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos) has raised urgent concerns about two new EU systems – the Entry Exit System (EES) launching in October 2025, and the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) following in late 2026.

British tourists, who make up 27% of all visitors to the Costa del Sol, will be particularly hard hit by the changes.

READ MORE: Brits heading to Spain will not be able to use e-gates this summer despite UK-EU deal

A bustling airport check-in counter with numerous travellers

Malaga airport alone processed 5.7 million British tourists in 2024, with an average of 2,500 British visitors arriving every hour – rising to 6,000 per hour during peak season.

“We are especially concerned about the British market, which will be severely affected by these new requirements,” said José Luque, president of Aehcos.

“When you include visitors from the US and Canada, these affected tourists represent 32% of our total market.”

READ MORE: Spain’s stranglehold on British tourism is ‘under threat’ by a Mediterranean rival

The EES system will replace traditional passport stamping with electronic monitoring, tracking entry, exit, and length of stay for all non-EU nationals visiting the Schengen area for short stays up to 90 days.

British passport holders will need to provide biometric data including fingerprints and facial scans.

ETIAS, meanwhile, will require British tourists to obtain prior travel authorisation before visiting Spain, similar to the US ESTA system.

While not a visa, the authorisation will be mandatory and cost around €7 for adults.

Aehcos has established a coordination committee with Malaga airport, Malaga port, tourism authorities and government representatives to address potential problems.

READ MORE: EXPLAINER: What the new UK-EU deal means for businesses and expats in Spain

However, Luque revealed that little progress has been made since their April meeting.

“At the moment, there are no procedures, instructions, or specific forms that allow all those affected to work in advance,” he warned.

“If we don’t act with foresight, implementing these new systems could generate queues and long waits that will negatively affect customer satisfaction.”

The hotel association is calling for adequate staffing at airports and cruise terminals to handle the new requirements, fearing that understaffing could create bottlenecks that hurt the Costa del Sol’s reputation among British holidaymakers.

READ MORE: British tourists to Spain accounted for one in five in April as tourism boom continues

The timing is particularly concerning given the Costa del Sol’s heavy reliance on the UK market.

Any significant delays or negative experiences at entry points could prompt British tourists to choose rival destinations with fewer bureaucratic hurdles.

Industry insiders worry that without proper preparation and coordination, the new systems could reverse years of efforts to make Spain an easy and welcoming destination for British visitors, especially following the complexities already introduced by Brexit.