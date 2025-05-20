20 May, 2025
20 May, 2025 @ 17:48
Spain’s stronghold on British tourism is ‘under threat’ by a Mediterranean rival

UK tourists focus on holiday breaks in Spain as Greece and Turkey get shunned due to Ukraine war
BRITS are flocking to an alternative Mediterranean destination as Spain’s stronghold on UK tourism begins to slip.

As anti-tourism protests continue to sweep Spain, a new rival is emerging in the market for British tourists. 

In 2024, Turkey reached a historic milestone with 62 million tourists flooding into the country. 

READ MORE: Concern in Spain’s tourism sector as Brits turn their back on holiday islands

RIVAL: Turkey has stunning coves and white sand beaches to rival Mallorca and Ibiza.
This makes it the fifth most visited tourist destination in the world, just behind Italy with 64 million arrivals each year. 

While Spain still has a top spot in the rankings, reaching over 100 million foreign tourists this year, countries like Turkey are growing in popularity amongst key markets like Germany and Britain. 

This could be in part due to the rising price of a holiday in Spain, with the average cost of a hotel room clocking in at €158 per night compared to €128 in Turkey, according to real estate business, Costar. 

Although the difference in price has been greater in previous years, there’s no doubt the panorama of tourists in Turkey is changing, with the number of German tourists doubling in the last three years. 

Meanwhile in Spain, Germany has been pushed out of its spot as the country’s second largest tourist market in favour of France. 

READ MORE: British tourists to Spain accounted for one in five in April as tourism boom continues

Yzabelle Bostyn

