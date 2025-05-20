Spain’s stronghold on British tourism is ‘under threat’ by a Mediterranean rival

BRITS are flocking to an alternative Mediterranean destination as Spain’s stronghold on UK tourism begins to slip.

As anti-tourism protests continue to sweep Spain, a new rival is emerging in the market for British tourists.

In 2024, Turkey reached a historic milestone with 62 million tourists flooding into the country.

RIVAL: Turkey has stunning coves and white sand beaches to rival Mallorca and Ibiza.

PHOTO: GoTurkiye

This makes it the fifth most visited tourist destination in the world, just behind Italy with 64 million arrivals each year.

While Spain still has a top spot in the rankings, reaching over 100 million foreign tourists this year, countries like Turkey are growing in popularity amongst key markets like Germany and Britain.

This could be in part due to the rising price of a holiday in Spain, with the average cost of a hotel room clocking in at €158 per night compared to €128 in Turkey, according to real estate business, Costar.

Although the difference in price has been greater in previous years, there’s no doubt the panorama of tourists in Turkey is changing, with the number of German tourists doubling in the last three years.

Meanwhile in Spain, Germany has been pushed out of its spot as the country’s second largest tourist market in favour of France.

