Skip the crowds at these hidden Balearic Island beauty spots from Ibiza to Formentera 

IN the past few years, the Balearic Islands have become overrun with tourists in popular hotspots.

This phenomenon has frustrated locals and visitors, who dream of a quieter pace of life on the islands.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t still visit and enjoy the stunning archipelago, with so many hidden treasures waiting to be discovered.

So, where can you go to find a refuge from the hustle and bustle while discovering traditional cuisine, beautiful landscapes and unique cultures?

Ibiza, Els Amunts

For those looking for an authentic Ibizan experience, steer well away from the clubs of San Antoni and experience Els Amunts instead.

AUTHENTIC: Els Amunts offers a huge expanse of wild forests and unspoilt coastlines.

PHOTO: Lotus

A protected area of wild forest, unspoilt coastline, and quaint villages, it will give you a taste of Ibizan life before club culture took over.

Here tourists can find peaceful beaches with the island’s characteristic bright blue water like Cala d’en Serra and Cala Xarraca.

For history buffs, the villages of Santa Agnes, Sant Mateu, Buscastell, Sant Miquel, Sant Llorenc, Sant Joan and Sant Vicent, are all dotted with whitewashed houses, defence towers and fortified churches.

HISTORIC: Ibiza is full of charming, historic towns.

PHOTO: Lotus

One of the best examples of Ibiza’s traditional architecture, the medieval village of Balafia is sure to draw you in with its charm.

Check out the nearby Puerto de San Miguel, home to the impressive Can Marca caves with a 10-metre waterfall and accompanying music and light show.

Some of the best views in Ibiza, don’t forget to admire the spectacular vistas over the cliffs.

Mallorca, Andratx and La Dragonera

A blend of rustic charm and natural beauty, Andratx offers an alternative side to Mallorca most tourists miss.

The municipality has a rich cultural offering, with iconic stone buildings holding art galleries and one of Europe’s largest contemporary art centres.

Andratx is also known for its stunning hiking routes in the Serra Tramuntana Mountains.

STUNNING: Walking routes through the Serra Tramuntana mountains.

PHOTO: Lotus

For a day of adventure, grab your snorkel and head to the Cala en Basset, for vibrant sea life and a historic tower watching over the cove.

To enjoy the art and nature, stay in the Sant Elm hotel, with easy access to La Dragonera via the Margarita Ferry.

VIBRANT: The gorgeous Dragonera island just off Mallorca. PHOTO: Lotus

After a long day of exploring, Andratx has a garrison of quality restaurants offering local cuisine, such as Sa Societat de Ca Na Fornera or Meson Can Paco in Andratx.

Menorca, S’Albufera des Grau Natural Park

While most visit Menorca looking for winter sun and sand, the island is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve with a rich natural offering.

A cornerstone of the island’s UNESCO status is the s’Albufera des Grau Natural Park, a 5,000 hectare wetland ecosystem.

WALKER’S PARADISE: The s’Albufera des Grau Natural Park is full of walking routes.

PHOTO: TripAdvisor

With migratory birds, rare plants and marine life, the park is a paradise for nature lovers.

Tourists can visit via guided tours to discover the area’s unspoilt beaches and lagoons perfect for snorkelling, swimming and kayaking.

It’s also a gateway to the Camí de Cavalls, a 185 km walking path that encircles the island and offers awe-inspiring scenery and great spots for wildlife watching.

AWE-INSPIRING: The lush scenery of Cami de Cavalls. PHOTO: Lotus

Travellers looking for a more authentic experience, can also enjoy indulging in tasty traditional seafood dishes at ES CRANC – a family-run restaurant serving guests the very best that Menorca has to offer.

Other highlights include the island’s famous xoriguer gin – a local speciality ideal for those who fancy an authentic Menorcan tipple.

Formentera, Cala en Baster and Faro de Barbaria

If you fancy a break from it all, Ibiza’s little sister, Formentera is the way to go.

Known for its peaceful ambiance, the island is full of enchanting coves like the Cala en Baster.

PEACEFUL: Cala en Baster is a quiet hideaway from the crowds of Formentera.

PHOTO: TripAdvisor

A rocky area with impressive snorkelling, caves cut into limestone cliffs and crystal clear water, the cove is a unique spot for spotting sea creatures.

Blissfully quiet all year round, it is also a stunning sunset retreat like Formentera’s famous lighthouse, the Faro de Barbaria.

Offering incredible views, the area is also home to the mesmerising Cap de Barbaria cave – a natural formation signalled only by a small tunnel of light at its entrance.

If you’re not beached out, check out Migjorn, Formentera’s longest beach forming a five kilometre half-moon shape.

The town of Sant Ferran is also perfect for those looking to escape the crowds with fascinating history and culture.

Key hotspots include the church, the main square and the legendary hippie mecca, Fonda Pepe.

