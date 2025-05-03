Ibiza’s ’soft launch’ teases a wild party season ahead – and we were there for the preview!

SPAIN’S party island is set for one of its greatest seasons yet, with the world’s largest club opening its doors and some of the biggest residencies in its history kicking off at the end of this month.

But for many revellers the fun has already started, with many clubs and bars opening their doors in April- way before ‘official’ opening parties.

So, if you like a bargain, milder weather and quieter venues, heading to Ibiza in April or early May might just be your best bet.

Iconic venues like Ushuaïa, Hï Ibiza and Pacha held soft openings the weekend after Easter but for Ibiza novices like myself, the introduction was anything but soft.

HARD LAUNCH: Ibiza’s ‘opening’ weekend was not for the faint-hearted.

PHOTO: Hï Ibiza

For most, the first stop on their weekend of hedonism was the Manchester airport departure lounge, with rowdy hen dos and seasoned clubbers downing overpriced pints before they’d even stepped foot in Spain.

Normally I like to sleep on flights but I soon realised this would be near impossible as the Ryanair plane filled with tipsy passengers giggling with excitement like a school bus on the last day of term.

While this may seem like some people’s worst nightmare, the friendly, upbeat spirit of Ibiza revellers was refreshing and a great way to start my holiday.

Unlike the hordes of 18 year olds that come to the party island to escape their parents, I came with my family to celebrate my mum’s 60th birthday.

FAMILY FUN: I went for an Ibiza weekender with my 60-years-young mum (left).

PHOTO: The Olive Press

A long time fan of dance music, there was no way she was missing out on the full Ibiza experience.

As soon as we touched down in Spain, we freshened up before heading to the San Antonio beachfront where freshly opened venues were doing their utmost to tempt you in.

Famed water party club Es Paradis opened on April 20, followed by superclub Eden, which opened on April 23 with the electronic music event, Deeperfect.

Further up the strip was the iconic venue, Ibiza Rocks, where we decided to have our inaugural pint.

POOL PARTY: Ibiza Rocks Hotel is well known for its raucous pool parties.

PHOTO: The Olive Press

The hotel and bar are known for their poolside parties and live music, including a weekly event hosted by British chart topper Craig David.

After grabbing a €4 half (surprisingly cheap by Ibiza standards), we settled into an evening of classic RnB surrounded by neon lights and disco balls.

JUST THE START: We began our Ibiza journey at iconic bar, Ibiza Rocks.

PHOTO: The Olive Press

Saving ourselves for our big night out, we headed home after a couple, disappointed that the infamous Lineker’s bar was still shut for the season.

While some bars and clubs lag behind, others have been open for weeks by the end of April, including popular winter destination Akasha and the stylish Chinois, this year hosting Claptone as headline resident DJ.

Renowned beach club Ushuaïa opened on April 26 with performances from Paul Kalkbrenner and Ben Böhmer.

An Ibiza powerhouse, the club will be hosting Ibiza’s biggest ever residency this season, with Calvin Harris playing the venue every Tuesday and Friday.

He is joined by the equally famous David Guetta on Mondays and Martin Garrix on Thursdays.

RESIDENCY: Superstar DJ David Guetta will be taking on a residency at Ushuaia this season.

PHOTO: Ushuaia Ibiza

Afterwards, party goers can spill over from the Playa d’en Bossa to Ushuaïa’s sister venue, Hï Ibiza to continue the party.

Voted the world’s number one club for the past four years, this year’s residents include Black Coffee, Hugel and the Martinez Brothers.

Despite these big-ticket venues enticing us, my family and I decided to sample the iconic venue Pacha as it enters its 52nd season.

Known worldwide for its unmistakable double cherry logo, Pacha is often credited with starting Ibiza’s party scene in the early 70s.

Though it is now a long way from its Ibizan farmhouse aesthetic and nude pool parties filled with hippies, it remains one of the island’s best night’s out.

Forgoing tickets of over €100 for the soft opening night, we headed to Pacha’s ‘Purple Disco Machine’ event on Saturday, April 26 for a still eye watering €40, including a drink.

ICONIC: Pacha’s cherry logo is an icon of the Ibiza club scene.

PHOTO: The Olive Press

However, when you’re used to the sticky floors of the student’s union and Pop World, you can see why clubs like Pacha charge a premium.

It was clean, stylish and well organised, never once having to queue for a drink (though the prices were steep enough to steer punters away).

Grammy award winning DJ Mousse T., best known for catchy single Horny 98’, played a fun, hit-filled set, followed by indie house producer David Bay.

There were plenty of places to enjoy the music, from the rooftop terrace to the mezzanine overlooking the main dance floor.

Although the venue became packed as the night went on, there was still lots of room to dance and take a breather, something I doubt would be as easy during the high season.

From 11pm to 4am, our group of party goers aged 19 to 61 danced until our tired feet and defeated wallets decided it was time to call it a night.

While it was not a pleasant experience to hold in our alcohol-fuelled nausea on the bus to the airport the next day, Ibiza certainly did not disappoint and I would return for the ‘real’ opening weekend in a heartbeat.