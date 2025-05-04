Fire? Ambulance? Guardia Civil? All you need to know about which numbers to call in an emergency in Spain

DURING the nationwide blackout on Monday, emergency services played a crucial role in ensuring Spain’s people remained safe.

The Emergency Coordination Center (112) received nearly 6,000 calls in Andalucia alone during the power outage, a figure that is five times greater than on a regular day.

The emergency center specified that it answered 2,002 calls between 12pm and 13pm, while in the next hour 3,581 calls were received.

Read on to find out the best numbers to call in an emergency depending on the situation, available for both local residents and tourists.

Monday’s blackout event where Spain was without electricity or mobile coverage for more than 10 hours in some areas are a good reminder to memorise the emergency numbers.

Main emergency number: Call 112

This is your go-to emergency number, not just in Spain but European Union wide. It’s free to call and works even with no phone coverage. It connects you to a centralised system, which will dispatch specific resources depending on what help you need, whether that be an ambulance, a fire response or police assistance.

Medical emergencies: Call 061

This number is dedicated to urgent medical situations when someone is severely ill, injured or requires ambulance transport.

Fire emergencies: Still call 112, unless

The default number for urban or forest fires in emergency situations is still 112. However, 085 connects you with provincial fire departments and 080 connects you to local fire stations. Those two numbers are useful for other emergencies like smoke alarms, building collapses, flood rescues and vehicle accidents needing firefighter intervention.

Guardia Civil: Call 062

This number is active 24/7 and handles assistance for road safety, property crimes and public disturbances, particularly relevant for situations occurring in rural or remote areas.

In any high-risk or urgent case, 112 always remains the recommended first point of call.

