Seaside town named Spain’s happiest in new ranking thanks to its ‘philosophy of life’

THE small coastal town of Chipiona in the province of Cadiz has been crowned the ‘happiest town in Spain’ for 2025, according to a new national survey carried out by YouGov for sugar producer Azucarera.

Surpassing dozens of other charming towns across the country, Chipiona took the top spot thanks to its ‘people, climate and philosophy of life,’ the report said.

It marks a rise from third place last year, putting the unassuming town – best known for its vast sandy beaches and the tallest traditional lighthouse in Spain – firmly on the national radar.

The study, titled Los pueblos mas felices de España, polled over 2,000 Spanish adults in two phases to determine which towns the public associated with joy, quality of life, and a sense of wellbeing.

The first phase asked people to name towns they considered ‘happy,’ while the second asked respondents to rate them.

A view of Chipiona’s coastline with the lighthouse in the background. (credit: @turismodechipiona)

Chipiona’s win places it ahead of better-known destinations like Ronda and Nerja in Malaga, which came second and third respectively.

Both were praised for their natural surroundings and welcoming residents.

In fact, Andalucia dominated the top 10 with seven towns featured, confirming the region’s sunny, sociable reputation.

Other top scorers include Zahara de los Atunes and Tarifa – both also in Cadiz – alongside Benalmadena and Mojacar.

The Valencian town of Peñiscola, meanwhile, was the only non-Andalucian destination in the top five.

An aerial view of Ronda, which took the silver medal. (credit: Ayuntamiento)

Spain’s top three are all based in Andalucia, with Nerja (pictured) placing third. (credit: Ayuntamiento)

The study found that, across Spain, the factors most associated with happiness were natural surroundings (ranked in the top three reasons for 27 towns), beauty (25 towns), and climate (21 towns).

It also noted a clear geographic divide: southern beach towns like Chipiona were celebrated for sunshine, while northern locations scored higher for nature and food.

Azucarera’s report aims to highlight the joy of everyday life in smaller towns, celebrating their culture, community and charm.

Top 10 Happiest Towns in Spain 2025: