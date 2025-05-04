4 bedroom Apartment for sale in Cartagena – € 239,000

Great opportunity! Upon entering, you step into a spacious living room with excellent natural lighting. On the other side of the entrance, there is a large, fully equipped independent kitchen. This floor also includes two bedrooms (one with a built-in wardrobe) and a bathroom with a shower. The basement is divided into two large rooms that offer multiple possibilities for use due to their size. One of these rooms also has vehicle access. The upper floor consists of two more bedrooms and a second bathroom. Both bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and access to a fabulous terrace, perfect for… See full property details

Apartment

Cartagena, Murcia

4 beds 2 baths

€ 239,000