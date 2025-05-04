Vitur Summit 2025 will bring Europe’s top hotel leaders to Malaga

MALAGA is set to host the Vitur Summit 2025 on 7 and 8 May, bringing together over 700 professionals and 100 leading figures from the flexible accommodation sector across Europe.

Held at the NH Malaga hotel, the event is considered the continent’s most significant meeting in this rapidly evolving industry.

The summit will explore how global trends such as international mobility and remote work are reshaping the way people live, travel and work.

Flexible accommodation, including built-to-rent homes, senior co-livings, aparthotels, and student residences, is one of the fastest-growing segments of Europe’s real estate market.

Banner of the Vitur 2025 summit

In Spain alone, more than €1.5 billion was invested in this type of accommodation in 2024.

Broader real estate investments linked to the sector reached €8.3 billion, underlining its growing importance in the country’s property landscape.

Vitur Summit 2025 will feature speakers and delegates from global hotel giants like Marriott, Hyatt, Sercotel, and Sonder, alongside specialised operators such as Urban Campus, Limehome, Luderna and Homeclub.

The event will also expand its reach to include all verticals of flexible accommodation.

Carlos Pérez-Lanzac, founder of Vitur Summit, emphasised the sector’s ongoing evolution, highlighting the need to tailor accommodation models to suit different user profiles and destinations.

“The segment still has a wide margin for development, both in technological innovation and in product definition,” he said.

Vitur Summit 2025 aims to shape the future of flexible living in Europe.