Spain should expect ‘colder and wetter May than average’

SPRINGTIME weather in Spain will be ‘colder and wetter’ than expected, with temperatures dropping in May.

The first week of May will see unstable weather take hold, with rain and showers throughout the country.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have the lowest probability of rain, with showers predicted over the majority of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands on Thursday.

Temperatures will also be below average throughout Spain, with highs of 24 degrees in Malaga, 21 in Barcelona and 20 in Madrid.

Despite limited data available, it is predicted the following week will continue with colder temperatures and rain, excluding northern Spain.

From May 19-25, there is no indication of further rain but predictions from Spain’s weather agency, AEMET, suggest the cold weather will continue.