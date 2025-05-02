2 May, 2025
2 May, 2025 @ 16:17
Spain should expect ‘colder and wetter May than average’

by
March 17, 2025, Marbella, Spain: 250317 Rain on the pitch during a training session with the Swedish men's national football team on March 17, 2025 in Marbella. .Photo: Carl Sandin / BILDBYRÃ…N / kod CS / CS0692.fotboll football soccer fotball landskamp trÃ¤ning practice training sverige sweden sverige a bbeng regn fotbollsplan genre vattenpÃ¶l (Credit Image: © Carl Sandin/Bildbyran via ZUMA Press)

SPRINGTIME weather in Spain will be ‘colder and wetter’ than expected, with temperatures dropping in May. 

The first week of May will see unstable weather take hold, with rain and showers throughout the country. 

Tuesday and Wednesday will have the lowest probability of rain, with showers predicted over the majority of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands on Thursday. 

Temperatures will also be below average throughout Spain, with highs of 24 degrees in Malaga, 21 in Barcelona and 20 in Madrid. 

Despite limited data available, it is predicted the following week will continue with colder temperatures and rain, excluding northern Spain. 

From May 19-25, there is no indication of further rain but predictions from Spain’s weather agency, AEMET, suggest the cold weather will continue.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

