WATCH: Viral video shows cow giving tourists directions in Spain’s Andalucia

SPAIN and bulls are synonymous, normally because of bullfighting.

But this time around, a friendly cow has gone viral on social media after being captured giving directions to tourists.

The visitors were heading towards Cadiz’s Bolonia beach, famed for its bovine inhabitants, when they spotted the bull at the side of the road.

They slowed down next to it and asked: “Good afternoon, excuse me but which way is it to Bolonia?”

The cow swiftly jerks its head back, indicating they carry on down the road.

“How great was that!?” the driver exclaims as they drive away.

The video now has over 500,000 likes on popular social media platform, TikTok after being reposted by @Pubity.

It was originally posted in 2023 by Pedro Salas via ViralHog.