4 May, 2025
4 May, 2025 @ 16:00
WATCH: Viral video shows cow giving tourists directions in Spain’s Andalucia

by

SPAIN and bulls are synonymous, normally because of bullfighting.

But this time around, a friendly cow has gone viral on social media after being captured giving directions to tourists.

The visitors were heading towards Cadiz’s Bolonia beach, famed for its bovine inhabitants, when they spotted the bull at the side of the road.

They slowed down next to it and asked: “Good afternoon, excuse me but which way is it to Bolonia?”

The cow swiftly jerks its head back, indicating they carry on down the road.

“How great was that!?” the driver exclaims as they drive away.

The video now has over 500,000 likes on popular social media platform, TikTok after being reposted by @Pubity.

It was originally posted in 2023 by Pedro Salas via ViralHog.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

