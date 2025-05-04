Discover Ibiza’s hidden coves with this coastline walk

WHILE brushed off by many as a ‘party island’, beneath the veneer of strobe lights and beer, Ibiza hides a treasure trove of stunning coves, laidback chiringuitos and cliffside walks.

The best way to explore the island’s natural beauty, a walk along the coast allows you to discover several coves in one day.

This 2-3 hour route from Cala Salada to San Antonio allows you to take in the stunning coastline while taking a dip in the azure blue sea at every stop.

Start by travelling to the gorgeous Cala Salada, just ten minutes outside of the party hub, San Antonio.

You can drive but if you’re staying in San Antonio, we recommend taking a short taxi ride so you don’t have to return for your car.

STUNNING: Cala Salada is a popular cove for a beach day.

PHOTO: Trip Advisor

Cala Salada is a wide cove with slightly pebbly sand leading out to the turquoise sea. It is flanked by a well equipped restaurant and towering rocks.

While you can stay here, it is well worth the effort to traverse the rocks on the right hand side of the beach to reach Cala Saladeta, a smaller cove with even clearer water and golden sands.

WORTH IT: The rocky terrain to get to Cala Saladeta may be tough for some, but it’s well worth the walk.

PHOTO: The Olive Press

Take a refreshing dip in the sea to wake you up from last night’s party as fish swim around your feet.

If you like a sandy beach, stay here a while as the next few coves are much rockier than the soft Cala Saladeta.

Once done, head back up the rocks and admire the wildflowers framing the paradisiacal beach below.

MAGICAL: Watch the colours of the sea change colour along the coast.

PHOTO: The Olive Press

Behind the bar on Cala Salada, find the discreet concrete steps heading up on the right side.

They will lead you up a hill to a gathering of pine trees, where you should head left (though it feels counterintuitive).

Pass by an old tennis court and the endless walls of Artesia Villa until you come to another fork in the road, where you’ll turn right towards the sea.

PANORAMIC VIEWS: If you want to experience Ibiza’s rugged, beautiful coast, this is walk for you.

PHOTO: The Olive Press

After admiring the views of Cala Salada from above, follow the coastline until you spot people sunbathing on the dramatic rocks down below.

RUGGED: Though a rocky walk down, a swim in the ocean here feels like a dream.

PHOTO: The Olive Press

If you fancy a dip, head down the marked trail to make your mermaid dreams a reality by jumping into the green sea from the rocks.

Alternatively, you can head straight along the coastline to Cala Yoga, a secluded beach popular with locals.

Here, you must go down the hill and across the beach to continue with your walk, but don’t worry it’s not a steep climb.

While this is not the most picturesque of Ibiza’s beaches, it is a relatively unknown spot which makes it a tranquil alternative to the popular Cala Saladeta and Gracioneta.

After exploring Yoga Beach, go up towards Punta de sa Galera, a rocky headland pointing out into the waves.

VIEWS: Visitors are rewarded with panoramic vistas from Punta de sa Galera.

PHOTO: Visit San Antoni

Walk all the way to the end to get expansive views of the rugged and beautiful coastline before rejoining the trail.

At this point, the walk becomes slightly more challenging due to the unkempt paths between luxurious villas and the coast.

Daring the more rugged paths is well worth it over the cliffs jutting out into the sea’s dazzling tapestry of colours.

After a while, you’ll come to a road, where you can grab a drink at Hostal La Torre.

PRICEY: If you’re willing to spend €18 on a cocktail, the hotel has stunning views.

PHOTO: Hostal La Torre

While the views are spectacular, the price tag may shock you even more, with a €5 cafe con leche being the most reasonable thing on the menu.

After the hotel, follow the road along to the end, where you’ll find a small unassuming path leading down into yet more rugged terrain.

Wander through the shaded, woody area until you emerge at a small power station and car park.

Follow the coastline around until you reach Cala Gracioneta, one of our favourites on the trail.

PERFECT FOR SWIMMING: The clear, shallow waters of Cala Gracioneta are great for having a dip.

PHOTO: The Olive Press

Although it has a luxe beach club, it’s just as nice to sit in the sun on your towel, surrounded by the rock formations and trees overhanging the crystal clear water.

PICTURE PERFECT: The clear blue water could trick you into thinking you were in the Caribbean.

PHOTO: The Olive Press

Here, the water is shallower than in other coves, so it’s perfect for a springtime dip, especially because you can swim around to the next cove, Cala Gracio.

BUSY BEACH: April and May are good months to visit the island when beaches are quieter.

PHOTO: Visit San Antoni

Don’t forget to bring your snorkel, as there’s plenty of marine life to be spotted in every cove.

Though not as picturesque as Cala Gracioneta, the walk to Cala Gracio feels like it was taken straight from a postcard and is the perfect spot for your next holiday snaps.

UNBELIEVABLE: I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the bright blue water.

PHOTO: The Olive Press

The cove is also perfect for those who don’t like crowds, being a wider, less popular beach.

If you’re tired, you can hop on a bus to San Antonio from here, but to get the most out of your day, carry on the trail to Cap Blanc Aquarium before eventually reaching the town centre.