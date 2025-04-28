Over-65s are encouraged to buck the anti-tourism trend and check out these two Spanish island destinations

TOUR and activities company TUI Musement has named La Palma and Menorca as two of the top seven European destinations for senior travellers, after analysing thousands of reviews left by older tourists.

These Spanish islands – ranked sixth and seventh respectively – stand out not just for their beauty, but also for their suitability to a more relaxed, experience-focused style of travel.

Older travellers are being urged to keep exploring as tensions rise in popular European tourist hotspots due to increasing anti-tourism sentiment – and these two Spanish gems align perfectly with that message.

READ MORE: These are the three ‘happiest’ beaches in Spain, according to bizarre ‘facial recognition’ study

Nicknamed the ‘Isla Bonita’, La Palma in the Canary Islands is suited to those craving calm.

A far cry from the overtourism struggles of the Spanish mainland or neighbouring Tenerife, La Palma remains low-key.

Caldera de Taburiente National Park. (credit: @EspanaEnLatam)

Ideal for travel during the off-peak months, the island offers volcanic views, lush forests, and jaw-dropping natural landmarks such as the Caldera de Taburiente National Park.

For the more adventurous, a visit to Roque de los Muchachos, the island’s highest point and a world-class stargazing location, is a must.

The slower rhythm of life in villages like San Andres, along with year-round mild weather, adds to the island’s appeal for those not in a rush.

Far quieter than its Balearic neighbours Ibiza and Mallorca, Menorca has carved out a niche as a destination for those who prefer serenity to sunburn.

Its white-sand beaches, calm turquoise waters, and modest year-round climate (averaging 18C) make it a haven for older travellers seeking both rest and activity.

Ciutadella de Menorca. (credit: unsplash)

Visitors can stroll the cobbled streets of Mahon and Ciutadella, take in panoramic views from Monte Toro, or explore the island’s impressive Talayotic archaeological sites, some of which are candidates for UNESCO World Heritage status.

Coastal cruises and scenic countryside walks offer further low-impact ways to experience the island’s breathtaking vistas.

Alongside Menorca and La Palma, the TUI Musement list includes five other European musts for senior travellers.

Topping the ranking is Larnaca, a popular coastal city in Cyprus, known for its palm-lined Foinikoudes promenade and the nearby Troodos Mountains, offering a blend of seaside charm and inland exploration.

Next are two Greek islands, Kefalonia and Skiathos.

A salt lake near Larnaca, Cyprus. (credit: @larnaca_cyprus)

Kefalonia draws visitors with natural wonders such as the Melissani Cave and the iconic Myrtos Beach, while Skiathos combines golden beaches with a lively nightlife scene, for anyone looking to wind back the clock.

In Portugal, the island of Madeira makes the list with its dramatic cliffs, botanical gardens, and scenic levada walks, which offer panoramic routes through the mountains and countryside.

Lastly, Sorrento in Italy offers cultural and historical riches, with sweeping views over the Gulf of Naples and easy access to world-renowned archaeological sites such as Pompeii and Herculaneum.

Together, these destinations offer the perfect mix of relaxation, culture, nature and accessibility – ideal for over-65s looking to travel at their own pace, and in their own style.