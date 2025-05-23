23 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 May, 2025 @ 16:30
·
1 min read

Reconstruction starts ‘within weeks’ on Valencia building gutted by fire that killed 10 people

by
Reconstruction starts 'within weeks' on Valencia block gutted by ferocious blaze that killed 10 people

THE owners of a Valencia apartment block have received a license to redevelop it after the devastating fire that killed 10 people in February 2024.

It means reconstruction of the Campanar building will begin in July with residents expected to return to their homes in late 2026 or early 2027.

Valencia mayor, Maria Jose Catala, personally handed over the municipal licence on Thursday to the Campanar building home owners association(APRIOCAM).

READ MORE:

MAYOR WITH COMMUNITY REPRESENTATIVES, THURSDAY

APRIOCAM president, Enrique Salvador, said reconstruction will last for 17 months.

“Today is a positive day,” he commented.

“We want to thank efforts of all the technicians involved and the diligence demonstrated by the Valencia City Council, which allowed the license processing to be sorted in less than six months,” Salvador added.

“We will be able to start the work in July.”

The project has been budgeted at €30 million following the worst fire in the history of Valencia City.

Maria Jose Catala said that previous council administrations took up to three years to process applications ‘but we have done it in record time’.

“The building will rise from the ashes like a phoenix and will have better safety and emergency exits which we have paid a lot of attention to,” the mayor said.

“The scar over the people who died will never disappear, but the fact the building will resurface is a point for hope.”

APROICAM is currently sifting through their options for which construction company will be employed.

As to the facade, Enrique Salvador said that the choice is between ceramic panels and exposed material.

He stated that the decision will depend on the budget of the chosen constructor.

“The balance between the aesthetics of the building, the budget and the guarantee of fire safety is essential to ensure that we don’t get a repeat of what happened last year.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

My night of bedlam in Bilbao: Richarlison, friendly locals and a slick police operation that kept 80,000 English fans from harm – but couldn’t keep the buses and trains running

Latest from Lead

Go toTop