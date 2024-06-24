24 Jun, 2024 @ 17:42
24 Jun, 2024 @ 15:45
1 min read

British tourist ‘stabs herself in the neck’ at Ibiza airport: 54-year-old remains in a critical condition at Spanish hospital

Passengers wearing face covering queue to check in their luggages at the Iberia desk in Ibiza international airport, Spain, where the tourism industry has been hit hard by the latest 14-day quarantine requirement by the British government for all tourists that travel from Spain because of its high levels of COVID-19 cases. Picture date: Saturday August 1, 2020.

A BRITISH tourist is fighting for her life in hospital after allegedly stabbing herself in the neck at Ibiza airport.

The 54-year-old was rushed to Can Misses Hospital following the incident on Sunday morning.

She arrived at the emergency room at around 11.53am after being transferred by an ambulance.

According to Spanish reports, she was taken to the intensive care unit, where she remains in a critical condition.

The woman is believed to have purchased a pair of scissors from a pharmacy inside the airport before using them to stab herself in the neck.

Guardia Civil officers immediately intervened to try and help the woman before paramedics arrived, reports Diario de Ibiza.

Do you know more about this incident? Email [email protected]

