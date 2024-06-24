British tourist ‘stabs herself in the neck’ at Ibiza airport: 54-year-old remains in a critical condition at Spanish hospital

A BRITISH tourist is fighting for her life in hospital after allegedly stabbing herself in the neck at Ibiza airport.

The 54-year-old was rushed to Can Misses Hospital following the incident on Sunday morning.

She arrived at the emergency room at around 11.53am after being transferred by an ambulance.

According to Spanish reports, she was taken to the intensive care unit, where she remains in a critical condition.

The woman is believed to have purchased a pair of scissors from a pharmacy inside the airport before using them to stab herself in the neck.

Guardia Civil officers immediately intervened to try and help the woman before paramedics arrived, reports Diario de Ibiza.

