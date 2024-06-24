San Juan hangover in Spain: Beaches are littered with mountains of trash after a night of partying

EVERY year in Spain on the night of June 23, thousands of people come together on the country’s beaches to light bonfires and to celebrate the summer solstice, known as the San Juan Festival.

This year was no different. But today, as is also now something of a tradition, Spanish beaches were left strewn with tons of rubbish and plastic waste left behind by partying revellers.

Last year, from the beaches in the city of Malaga alone, a total of 35 tons of trash were collected – including bottles, plastic and bags of waste.

Bonito amanecer plastificado se nos ha presentado esta mañana en La Malagueta.

Botellón consentido y atentado contra la Naturaleza.

Esto hay que impedirlo el año que viene. Que no ocurra nunca más pic.twitter.com/rVppoSMwFG June 24, 2024

This morning saw a cleaning unit swing into action in the Malaga capital once more, with nearly 230 staff tasked with doing what the public failed to do, and taking all the rubbish with them.

Many social media users shared their photos of the mess on sites such as X today, voicing their indignation at the amount of rubbish left behind and calling for it not to happen again next year.