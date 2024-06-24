Revealed: The cheapest and most expensive coastal holiday destinations in Spain this summer

THE cheapest and most expensive coastal resorts in Spain this summer have been revealed.

Price comparison platform Rastreator looked at the average price of a seven-day break at a three-star hotel along the 15 most popular coastlines.

It also factored in the average cost of a rental car, a litre of petrol, dinner for two people, a coffee at a central cafe and public transport.

It found that the most expensive coastal destinations per person for a week in August this year are Cadiz (€1,717) and Barcelona (€1,683).

Meanwhile the three cheapest are Las Palmas in Gran Canaria (€854), Murcia (€876) and Granada (€894).

However prices vary widely depending on which city or town you stay in.

Stunning: La Caleta beach in Cadiz

For example, data from ebooking.com suggests the most expensive coastal cities this summer are Ibiza (€317 per night), Marbella (€277), Palma de Mallorca (€276), San Sebastián (€238) and Barcelona (€234).

Meanwhile the lowest average prices are found in Lloret and Malaga city (€164 per night), Roses and Cadiz city (€160), Alicante city (€153) and Puerto de la Cruz (€111).

The average stay on a coast in Spain this August will be €1,323, according to the Rastreator study, following significant price rises.

The average price of accommodation in coastal areas will be €195 per night this summer, which is 7.3% higher than last year, according to calculations by online travel agency ebooking.com.

It means prices have reached new heights, surpassing the record set in 2023.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE), tourist apartment prices registered an all-time high a year ago, as did hotel and campsite rates.

Ibiza is the most expensive destination in Spain this summer, according to ebooking data

According to the Cehat employers’ association, the continued surge in American and Asian holidaymakers has a lot to do with the increase in hotel profits, especially in cities like Madrid or Barcelona.

“It is going from better to better, which is the motto that we are all now using,” Cehat said in a statement.

According to ebooking data, the coastal cities where average prices have surged the most this summer, including hotels, hostels, apartments, villas and other non-hotel accommodation, are Marbella, Palma de Mallorca and Puerto de la Cruz, with increases of 32.9%, 26.7% and 22.7% respectively.

Barcelona (15%) and Alicante (9.5%) have also become more expensive on average.